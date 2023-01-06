Johnson on headlines, confidence & backing
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before his side’s trip to face Motherwell on Sunday.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
Fully confident that results will turn around. “We are not far away.”
Doesn’t know if these next few games are must win for him to stay in his job.
He is “calm” and believes in the future they will be “super successful" - and wants to see a “confidence” in the players in next few games.
Says players all know who he wants to move on: "Headlines don’t match the quotes.”
Johnson says he makes comments only to help “drive the club forward" and because of a needs to be “open and honest” with supporters.
Wouldn’t be drawn on recruitment and wants to focus on next game against Motherwell.