Sean Cole, BBC Sport

Roberto de Zerbi's belief in bold, possession-based attacking football has been rewarded since he replaced Graham Potter as Brighton head coach in September.

"He's a manager who wants to have the ball all the time," says former Tottenham midfielder Sandro, who played under De Zerbi during a spell at Benevento.

"A very intelligent and very particular manager who thinks a lot about the game. He helps players and gives them the details they need to hurt the opponent."

The ambitious De Zerbi has never been afraid of a challenge. Benevento, a small club from Campania, in the south-west of Italy, reached Serie A for the first time in 2017 but soon discovered that they were out of their depth. After losing their first nine league games, scoring just once, De Zerbi took over.

Realistically, Benevento were already doomed to relegation, but they approached the rest of the season with impressive spirit and intensity. Sandro was one of several January signings, joining on loan from Turkish side Antalyaspor.

"Benevento were in a very bad situation, but De Zerbi picked some players to try to improve the team and I was part of that. I didn't know that I was going to meet one of the best coaches that I've had. It was amazing because I learned a lot from him, and I really enjoyed playing for him. I saw great things," says Sandro.

"When I arrived there, I was already an experienced player and I'd seen so many coaches. He made me come to games with fire, like 'what's he going to teach us today? What are we going to do?' You must be good to do that. I wanted more. I wanted to play for him."

Asked what characteristics you need to play for De Zerbi, Sandro repeats the same word several times: "heart."

