Vieira on bouncing back, improving in final third and Southampton
- Published
Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Southampton.
Here are the key lines from the Crystal Palace boss:
There are no fresh injury concerns and Cheick Doucoure returns after serving a one-match ban.
Vieira wants his side to "bounce back" after the Everton defeat and "perform well like we have in our last couple of home games".
He said the defeat at Goodison Park "wasn't good enough, but before that we had good performance".
He added: "I believe that we can do much better in the last third and this is one area of the game that we need to improve."
On Southampton, he said: "They had a really good game [against Arsenal] and when you play well you always feel this confidence."
He added: "Every game brings its own challenges and we have to be ready for those challenges."
