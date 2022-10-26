E﻿rik ten Hag says Manchester United need players who show passion like Lisandro Martinez to build a relationship with fans.

Casemiro's late equaliser at Stamford Bridge at the weekend sparked wild celebrations for United players, with Martinez jumping into the crowd and hugging a supporter.

T﻿en Hag said: "We are United. It’s on the pitch and we want to have a good relationship.

"We fight together and he really expressed that. Licha always does this. In every challenge, every duel, he gives everything he has - and the fans love it.

"Not every player is like that, but you need some players in your team who express that. That gives a really good connection with fans."