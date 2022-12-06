Manchester United are out of the race to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, from Borussia Dortmund. Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are the front runners. (Sky Sports Germany), external

Atletico Madrid's Slovenia international Jan Oblak, 29, is Manchester United's main target as they look to bring in a new keeper. (Fichajes - in Spanish), external

M﻿eanwhile, the Old Trafford club have opened talks with Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer as the 33-year-old's contract with Borussia Monchengladbach runs out in the summer. (Bild, via Mirror), external

E﻿lsewhere, Inter Milan would find it hard to turn down an offer of 50m euros (£43m) with add-ons worth 10m euros (£8.6m) for Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries, 26, who has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United. (Calciomercato - in Italian), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column