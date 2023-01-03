Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats

Crystal Palace won this exact fixture 3-0 last season – they've never won consecutive home league games against Spurs before.

Tottenham haven't won any of their last 10 away Premier League games against fellow London sides (D4 L6) since a 1-0 win at Fulham in March 2021. It's their longest ever run without an away London derby win in their league history.

Crystal Palace have lost their first league game of a calendar year on each of the last seven occasions the match has been a London derby, in a run stretching back to a 4-1 loss at Arsenal in 1990. Palaces' first Premier League match of 2022 was a 3-2 home loss to West Ham.