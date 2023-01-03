Crystal Palace v Tottenham: Head-to-head stats
Crystal Palace won this exact fixture 3-0 last season – they've never won consecutive home league games against Spurs before.
Tottenham haven't won any of their last 10 away Premier League games against fellow London sides (D4 L6) since a 1-0 win at Fulham in March 2021. It's their longest ever run without an away London derby win in their league history.
Crystal Palace have lost their first league game of a calendar year on each of the last seven occasions the match has been a London derby, in a run stretching back to a 4-1 loss at Arsenal in 1990. Palaces' first Premier League match of 2022 was a 3-2 home loss to West Ham.
Spurs manager Antonio Conte has lost two of his five Premier League matches against Crystal Palace, both with Chelsea in 2017. He’s only lost more Premier League games against Manchester United (4).