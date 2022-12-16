Fans rightly 'demanded more' - Jack

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was delighted Rangers eventually started motoring against Hibernian on Thursday night after a stalling first half.

The hosts twice went behind at Ibrox in the opening 45 minutes, before Jack pulled them level and Alfredo Morelos completed the comeback to ensure Michael Beale collected all three points on his fitst competitive game in charge.

“The second half was the way we wanted to look,” Jack told Rangers TV.

“The thing that was said before the game, that sticks in my mind, was just play with the handbrake off, everyone at it, giving 100 per cent, forward runs, playing close together, combination play. I don’t really think we got going on that side of it the first half.

“It was not really us in the way we want to look and the way we want to play, a bit sloppy and slow in possession. The goals we concede at this level is not good enough and we should look over that in the next couple of days and address it.

“But the second half we definitely did (get going) and you saw the goals we scored and obviously getting the three points is massive, for the first game back and in front of our crowd as well."

Rangers are now six points behind league leaders Celtic, but Ange Postecoglou's side have the opportunity to restore their lead to nine when they face Aberdeen on Saturday at lunchtime.

“Team spirit is massive in football," added the 30-year-old. "Especially when you go behind at home and the crowd are demanding more, and rightly so, and at half-time we were demanding more of ourselves, the staff was demanding more of us.

“It showed a lot of character and togetherness that we managed to get through the game and get the three points.”