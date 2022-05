Despite losing to Tottenham on Thursday night, Arsenal's Champions League fate is still in their own hands.

The Gunners travel to St James' Park in the Premier League on Monday, where only a win will do if they are to ensure they stay ahead of Spurs in the top four.

Who should Mikel Arteta choose to replace the suspended Rob Holding - and would you make changes in the forward line?

It's time to pick your Arsenal line-up