T﻿ransfer news: Real step up Haaland pursuit

Gossip column graphic

Real Madrid have reactivated 'Operation Haaland' with the intention of signing prolific Norway striker Erling Haaland, 22, from Manchester City in 2024, when a release clause in his contract of up to 240m euros (£212m) becomes active. (AS - in Spanish)

Meanwhile, City are considering a summer move for Juventus' 19-year-old English winger Samuel Iling-Junior with Chelsea and Newcastle also interested. (90min)

Want more transfer stories? Read Friday's full gossip column