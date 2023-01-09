Memphis Depay's rumoured links to four of the Premier League's big hitters is "wishful thinking" on the Dutch forward's part, according to Telegraph football journalist Luke Edwards.

The 28-year-old Barcelona striker is supposedly wanted by Newcastle, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United but Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast, he has his doubts.

"I'm sure somebody will be attracted to him," he said. "Depay rebuilt his career at Lyon, it hasn't worked out well at Barcelona but when you see four teams of that size, stature and wealth, I think it's wishful thinking.

"Four clubs interested in a player that one club wants to get rid of? I'm always cautious. It's more of a fishing story, trying to drum up interest in him."

Listen to Monday's Transfer Gossip Daily over here