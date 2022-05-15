West Ham v Man City: Confirmed team news
West Ham make one change from their emphatic 4-0 win at Norwich last week. Midfielder Tomas Soucek was on the bench last week, but he starts in place of Said Benrahma today.
Mark Noble is on the bench for what is set to be final appearance at the London Stadium.
West Ham: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Fornals, Lanzini, Bowen, Antonio.
Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Fredericks, Masuaku, Johnson, Král, Echezolachuku Oko-Flex.
A lot of eyes will be on who is starting in defence for Manchester City with Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias all ruled out for the season by Pep Guardiola. To make matters worse Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho both went off with injuries in Wednesday's 5-1 win at Wolves and were due to be assessed before today's game.
Well, both have passed their fitness tests and line up in the centre of defence for the visitors.
There are three changes from midweek with Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus and Jack Grealish replacing Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden.
Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, Jesus, Grealish.
Subs: Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gündogan, Foden, Egan-Riley, Mbete, Palmer, Lavia.