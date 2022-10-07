St Johnstone are winless in their last 23 meetings with Celtic in all competitions (D3 L20) since a 2-1 win in May 2016 with goals from Steven MacLean and Graham Cummins.

Celtic have won each of their last 11 away games against St Johnstone in all competitions, including nine in the Premiership. The Hoops last won 10+ straight away league games against an opponent against Partick Thistle (15 from 1995 to 2018).

St Johnstone have kept a clean sheet in their last two home league games (W1 D1), as many as their previous eight beforehand. The Perth men haven’t conceded more than once in any of their last 12 league matches at McDiarmid Park, shipping only six goals in this spell.