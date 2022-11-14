D﻿ejan Kulusevski picked up a pair of assists as Tottenham came from behind to beat Leeds at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday and that sees him into Garth Crooks' team of the week.

"﻿Leeds United cannot be expected to score four goals to get a point away from home and five to win a match," said Crooks. "They were the demands imposed by their defence on their strikers against a Tottenham side full of errors.

"Spurs have not played well since their defeat at the Emirates against Arsenal, although they have been picking up points.

"However, the return of Dejan Kulusevski to the starting line-up after injury has given the team a touch of quality in the most important areas. The 22-year-old Swedish international set up two superb goals as he continues to prove to be an invaluable addition to a very unconvincing Tottenham team at the moment."

F﻿ind out who else made Garth's team of the week here