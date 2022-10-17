S﻿imon Stone, BBC Sport

Wolves' penalty hero Jose Sa has been playing with a broken wrist since the draw with Fulham on 13 August.

On that day, and again against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, he has saved Wolves with crucial penalty stops.

He admits it has not been easy.

"Now it's better, but after I did it against Fulham, we played Tottenham and it was difficult," he said.

"But this is our life - we have to be like warriors to help the team.

"Yes, it hurt and yes, I needed painkillers. Sometimes it still hurts. But I came out for a punch immediately after the penalty and used my right fist and it was OK.

"It was painful before, but it was an important time for the team and that's why I took the decision to continue."