St Mirren v Kilmarnock: Pick of the stats

St Mirren have only lost one of their last seven league games against Kilmarnock (W2 D4), a 1-0 home defeat in September 2020.

Kilmarnock’s Derek McInnes has only lost one of his 27 top-flight games as a manager against St Mirren (W11 D15), a 1-0 defeat with Aberdeen in August 2019.

St Mirren have only lost two of their last 15 home league games (W9 D4), although both defeats have come in their last four such matches (W2 L2).

Kilmarnock have picked up just two points from a possible 48 away from home in this season’s Scottish Premiership (P16 W0 D2 L14). They could become the first side to suffer 15 away defeats in a single campaign in the competition since Motherwell in 2014-15.