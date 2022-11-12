Callum Davidson makes four changes to the side that snatched a late draw in Paisley against St Mirren during the week.

The suspended Alex Mitchell is out, while John Brown, Jamie Murphy and Connor McLennan are named as substitutes. Liam Gordon, Adam Montgomery, David Wotherspoon and Stevie May start for Saints.

Louis Moult makes his first start for Motherwell since his summer return to the Lanarkshire side. He is one of two changes to Stevie Hammell's team that lost out 2-1 to Celtic on Wednesday, with Dean Cornelius dropping to the bench.

The injured Bevis Mugabi makes way after a knock to the knee in the midweek with Sondre Solhom taking his place in defence.

Follow our coverage.