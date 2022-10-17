Moura, Perisic or Kulusevski to replace Richarlison?
Antonio Conte has confirmed Richarlison will be fit for the World Cup despite the Brazil striker picking up an injury against former club Everton on Saturday.
However, the 25-year-old will face a spell on the sidelines, bringing a selection quandary for the Tottenham manager before his team travel to Manchester United on Wednesday.
"He is absolutely not [missing the World Cup through injury]. I can confirm this," Conte said. "He is doing a scan, an MRI and then we will see how long he needs to recover. But, for sure, against United, he is not available."
Ideally, Conte would simply replace Richarlison with Dejan Kulusevski but the Italian said the winger is still "day by day" as he also recovers from injury.
"The doctors are working with him and I don't know," Conte said. "They are trying to recover him but, at the same time, there are situations where you have to go a bit slowly and not accelerate the process.
"Sometimes if you do that, you worsen the situation. We hope to have him in the squad very soon as he is an important player for us."
If Kulusevski misses out, Lucas Moura could make his first start of the season, or the experienced Ivan Perisic could be shuffled forward into the attack.