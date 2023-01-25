Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists his friendship with Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola will not be affected by the clubs going head-to-head for the Premier League title.

The two managers face each other for the first time this season in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday and, after serving his apprenticeship at City, Arteta has overseen a stunning turnaround at Arsenal to have them heading the table at the halfway stage.

"I had always hoped I would get to fight for the title with him - but I would prefer to be up against someone else," said Arteta.

"I want the best for him generally and obviously when you are challenging for something like this, then it comes in between. It's a strange feeling but it is what it is and that's our challenge."

Aside from the familiarity, Arteta is enjoying pitting his wits against Guardiola, who he describes as "the best coach in the world".

"I am very happy this season and it won't change any friendship, how important he is in my life and in my profession," he said.

"But we both want to win and to defend our clubs in the best possible way. That's always been the way since day one."