The win against Bournemouth on Wednesday was “important, no question”. Hasenhuttl added: “Every game you win is crucial for self-belief and confidence. The first goal for us every year is to get to 40 points as quickly as possible so therefore you have to get points against every team, no matter how good they are.”

Four points from two games “helps calm things down” but he’s not worried about his job: “When I see my players doing what we’re asking then I know the relationship is in place. Pressure is higher but we have young players and need time to develop them as well as getting results. Our philosophy is to turn these guys into big stars like we’ve done before.”

He is disappointed to be without Kyle Walker-Peters: “He has a hamstring injury and we will have to see how long he will be out but he will be out for the long term.”

Romeo Lavia is back in training but not ready to return: “It will take time for him to be match fit but it’s good to see him back training with the team.”