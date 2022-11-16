F﻿ormer Liverpool defender Jim Beglin has labelled Andy Robertson Liverpool's best ever left-back.

H﻿e told BBC Radio Merseyside: "With all due respect to many good left-backs, I think he's the best Liverpool have ever had.

"﻿Especially in that system and the way Klopp plays, so apologies to the likes of Joey Jones, Alec Lindsay, Alan Kennedy and Ronnie Moran, he's been absolutely phenomenal.

"﻿There's a feisty side, a steeliness there, there's a winner in there, a guy who doesn't like losing."

