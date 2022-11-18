What are Killie up to during the break?
Kilmarnock picked up a much-needed win against Hibs in the final weekend before the break, keeping Derek McInnes' side three points above Dundee United at the foot of the table.
So, what are the Ayrshire side doing during the Premiership pause in an attempt to maintain their momentum?
This week McInnes gave the bulk of his players time off to relax and recuperate following a hectic period since the middle of June.
Members of the squad who are injured or recovering from injury have been around the club for fitness work and will be joined by their team-mates in the days leading up to some bounce games that will be organised to keep the squad's match fitness ticking over.