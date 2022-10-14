Gary O’Neil has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth’s game at Fulham on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

The squad is “really good fitness-wise” for the trip to Craven Cottage, with Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson in full training and in contention to play.

Lloyd Kelly and David Brooks are the only two definitely unavailable.

O’Neil is not getting carried away with the five-game unbeaten run under his management because he knows “how quickly” things can change.

The takeover is not any closer: “It’s very similar to where we were last time. It’s a potentially exciting time for the club. My focus is purely on getting a result at Fulham.”

He was pleased to see his side score goals and pick up his first home win in charge: “It’s difficult to create chances in the Premier League so we work hard on it every day. Hopefully we don’t have to keep coming back from behind as generally the first team to score in this league doesn’t end up losing.”

On Fulham, who beat Bournemouth to the Championship title last season: “They’re a really good side and have added quality. They’ll have improved. Hopefully we’ve made improvements too. They will have big strengths that we need to prepare for.”

