The standout Premier League fixture on 26 December will be at King Power Stadium as Leicester host Newcastle, according to former Leeds and Spurs midfielder Michael Brown.

Newcastle top the form table after five successive league wins while the Foxes have four wins from their last five, albeit the games were six weeks ago, before the break for the World Cup.

After both won in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast he is really excited about watching Brendan Rodgers and Eddie Howe lock horns on Monday.

"It's a fascinating game," he said. "Both sides are going extremely strongly.

"In the cup, they wanted to set momentum and get good results and it has set them up really nicely for Boxing Day.

"Newcastle had a trickier fixture (beating Bournemouth 1-0 while Leicester had a comfortable 3-0 victory at MK Dons) but the momentum continues."

