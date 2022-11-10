St Mirren v Rangers: Pick of the stats
St Mirren are unbeaten in their last seven home league games (W5 D2), including a win over champions Celtic.
Rangers have won nine of their last 10 top-flight away games at St Mirren, losing the other 2-1 in December 2011 under Ally McCoist.
Since beating Rangers 3-2 in the League Cup in Paisley in December 2020, St Mirren have lost six in a row to the Ibrox side, with an aggregate score of 17-1 against them.
Rangers have lost two of their last four away league outings (W2), as many as their previous 42 on the road before this (W28 D12 L2).