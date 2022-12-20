We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Mikel Arteta to snap up for Arsenal.

Here is a selection of your ideas:

R: Bellingham for Arsenal!

Alastair: Josko Gvardiol playing alongside William Saliba in the Arsenal defence. Could be a perfect partnership for the future.

Caleb: I believe Arsenal should go for Mohammed Kudus, the attacker for Ghana who is an Ajax player. He is forceful and direct.

Geoff: I feel that Arsenal should buy Wilfried Zaha from Crystal Palace who I think could come for about £10m. He is used to the Premier League and fits into anywhere on the front line, so he could cover for other players who might get injured. He is available and could arrive without too much negotiation.