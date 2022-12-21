Ben Doak could be an option for Liverpool after impressive displays in winter friendly outings, that’s a view taken by guests on The Red Kop podcast.

The 17-year-old signed for £600,000 from Celtic earlier in the year and made his debut against Derby County in the EFL Cup this season.

Former Celtic and Scotland star Jackie McNamara has dubbed Doak a “Scottish Rooney”.

Jamie Holme from The Boot Room Podcast told The Red Kop: “I actually think Doak is a genuine option on the right. The reason being, there has been a lot of talk around the World up about the death of the dribbler with a lot of players not running at players any more. What I love about Doak is when he gets the ball there is only one thought in his mind.”

Mick Moran from The Kopite Podcast added: “I can’t wait to see what Doak does. It think Klopp called him a ‘natural force’. He reminds me of Raheem Sterling when he first broke through. He produces the goods. The old cliché of ‘if you’re old enough you’re good enough’ comes into it. I think Klopp has never been scared to throw someone in. I think Doak is the type of guy to embrace it and think ‘if I make some mistakes Klopp will have me back’.”

