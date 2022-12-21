Celtic 'pretty close' to third winter signing

Aston Villa, Fulham and Burnley are keeping tabs on Celtic B team captain Ewan Otoo ahead of a possible January move for the 20-year-old central defender. (Daily Mail), external

Manager Ange Postecoglou has revealed Celtic are "getting pretty close" to making a third winter signing. (Scotsman), external

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou calls on referees to clamp down on time-wasting, urging officials to "hurry the game up". (Herald), external

