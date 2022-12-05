M﻿arco Silva says it has been "a very good week" for his Fulham players in Portugal as preparations ramp up for the return of the Premier League.

A﻿fter a short break following the defeat by Manchester United in their final game before the World Cup, Silva's side immediately jetted off to participate in some warm-weather training.

H﻿is squad wrapped up their time on the continent with a 3-2 win over Primera Liga side Portimonense on Saturday and Silva told the Fulham website, external he was pleased with their work.

"﻿It's been a very good week for us - important to be together again," he said. "We knew we had four weeks until the first match and doing that in the same place without competition is not the best thing.

"﻿It's been great to be together from the morning until the evening, analysing and working on our principles.

"﻿We have been preparing for what comes ahead and getting ourselves stronger."

F﻿ulham will play one more friendly against Premier League rivals West Ham on Saturday, 17 December at Craven Cottage (kick-off 13:00 GMT) before travelling to Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.