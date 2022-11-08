C﻿hris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

This season is once again proving that us fans know little about football – just check our prediction leagues. But then, so it seems, neither do the bookies.

On Saturday, two managers who had both been among the favourites to be sacked at the start of the season, faced each other in the late kick-off at Goodison Park.

I have been critical of Rodgers this season - I believe quite rightly so. The buck stops at the manager's desk and with some of the performances in the first weeks of the campaign, I - like many - felt he had to go.

I gave him time last season because of the injury situation, and now the full reasons for the lack of transfers are known, Leicester chairman Top seems to have been proved right in sticking by his man as results and performances have vastly improved.

Am I fickle? Of course - it's the definition of a football fan.

But I’m happy, at this stage, to have been proved wrong.