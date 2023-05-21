Leeds United's 3-1 defeat by West Ham means their Premier League fate is hanging by a thread.

Sam Allardyce's side now know they will have to beat Tottenham on the final day to stand any chance of staying up - and even then they would definitely be relegated if Everton beat Bournemouth, or Leicester City collect four points from their final two games (barring a miraculous goal difference swing).

So how are you feeling about the Whites? Were there signs of encouragement on Sunday that they can get three points next weekend? Or does the failure to hold on to another lead show hope is all but lost?

