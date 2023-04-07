Newcastle manager Eddie Howe feels it wouldn't be "a bad thing" for him knowing he would change his strikers after an hour during a game.

Asked in his pre-match news conference if football has become a 60-minute game for the modern striker, the 45-year-old said: "Yes, to a point.

"I would never say to a player, 'You're going to play 60 minutes, you're a 60-minute player'. I don't think that's healthy for their brains.

"But certainly the way the game is going, the way that we want to play, I don't think that's a bad thing for me in a game, to make that change at that time. I think it gives the player coming on to the pitch long enough to get into the game."

The former Bournemouth manager has a selection headache heading into the final part of the season as in-form and fit again strikers Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak compete for the number nine position.

"I think it all depends on the game, the situation and what players you have," said Howe.

"As I've said many times, Callum and Alex can play together as well, so it's not just a case of one or the other. I do see a time and a place where they'll be on the pitch at the same time."