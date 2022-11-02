'I wouldn't discount Liverpool' - Warnock backs Reds in Europe
- Published
Liverpool remain among the favourites for this season's Champions League after Tuesday's win over Napoliat Anfield, according to former Reds defender Stephen Warnock.
Last season's beaten finalists miss out on a seeded place in the knockout stages because of finishing second in Group A behind Napoli, but Warnock believes the Reds will always be a force in Europe, regardless of domestic toils.
"I wouldn't discount Liverpool," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, after labelling Manchester City, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich as frontrunners for this year's competition.
"Look at the personnel they've got - I would certainly put them in the mix."
It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Liverpool, with victories over City and Napoli - arguably Europe's most in-form side - coupled with defeats by strugglers like Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.
And Warnock wonders whether their problems stem from a bit of complacency.
"When you play bigger teams, it can heighten your senses and make you more aware of dangers," he said. "Against the so-called lesser sides, you expect to have more possession and end up switching off.
"Over the past few years, Liverpool have understood this, but this year they have almost taken their foot off the gas. It needs addressing quickly."