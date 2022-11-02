'﻿I wouldn't discount Liverpool' - Warnock backs Reds in Europe

Liverpool remain among the favourites for this season's Champions League after Tuesday's win over Napoliat Anfield, according to former Reds defender S﻿tephen Warnock.

L﻿ast season's beaten finalists miss out on a seeded place in the knockout stages because of finishing second in Group A behind Napoli, but Warnock believes the Reds will always be a force in Europe, regardless of domestic toils.

"﻿I wouldn't discount Liverpool," Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, after labelling Manchester City, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich as frontrunners for this year's competition.

"﻿Look at the personnel they've got - I would certainly put them in the mix."

I﻿t has been an inconsistent start to the season for Liverpool, with victories over City and Napoli - arguably Europe's most in-form side - coupled with defeats by strugglers like Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

And W﻿arnock wonders whether their problems stem from a bit of complacency.

"﻿When you play bigger teams, it can heighten your senses and make you more aware of dangers," he said. "Against the so-called lesser sides, you expect to have more possession and end up switching off.

"﻿Over the past few years, Liverpool have understood this, but this year they have almost taken their foot off the gas. It needs addressing quickly."

