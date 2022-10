Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "We had a really positive half-time talk. We wanted more in the second half. Clearly, it worked out. It's the best we could have asked for. I'm really pleased.

"The goals we scored were exceptional. It's a night where things worked out for us. It changes the mood. We all know who is coming on Sunday [Manchester City]. That will be different, but it's better to go in with the feeling from tonight."