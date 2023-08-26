Chris Sutton is making predictions for all 380 Premier League matches again this season, against a variety of guests.

His opponent for this weekend's fixtures is Nothing But Thieves guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, who is an Arsenal fan.

Sutton's prediction: 2-0

We know how this game will be played out - Brighton want West Ham to press them, but David Moyes' side will sit in and counter.

Brighton have had a phenomenal start, they will create chances and they score so many goals.

Joe's prediction: Moises Caicedo may have left but Brighton still have some excellent players and I like watching them - Roberto de Zerbi is great. 2-0

