Goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts has been speaking to the media before Wolves face Chelsea after head coach Bruno Lage tested positive for Covid.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He said Lage has still been involved in training "from a distance" but won't travel to the game, "which is a shame".

Daniel Podence has been training this week and Roberts said "we'll see what happens with him, other than that the squad is as usual".

On whether self-doubt is creeping in after recent results, Roberts said: "No, not at all. Each team goes through bad spells but the boys are working ever so hard on the training ground to correct it."

He added: "The group are a pack, literally. There are some good leaders and they are a tight group who stick up for each other when times are going against them."

He said he hasn't been happy with the defending of set-pieces and "we've had a meeting and worked on it".

Roberts praised John Ruddy for the role he has played in pushing on Jose Sa and said "he's just a proper geezer".

