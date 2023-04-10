Michael Stewart has urged his former club Hibernian to throw everything they have at rivals Hearts in the upcoming Edinburgh derby in an attempt to alleviate their recent woes.

Hibs fell to a late defeat at Tannadice on Sunday after conceding a penalty with minutes to go against Dundee United.

"There will be an awful lot of disappointment in the dressing room and confidence will be low," the midfielder said on Sportscene, "but, they will have to put that all behind them because the Edinburgh Derby is a huge game.

"Look at their recent run of form against Hearts, it's not great. They've got the top six that they have to try and battle into and get their recent run of league games, four defeats in a row, put to bed.

"It won't be an easy week for Lee Johnson, he has got a big task on his hands but there is nothing else for it other than a derby victory because that would alleviate all of it."