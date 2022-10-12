Liverpool's defence has gone from one of the best in Europe to "possibly one of the worst", according to Chloe Bloxam from The Redmen TV.

S﻿he told BBC Radio Merseyside's Red Kop podcast: "Conceding a goal not even a minute in away at Emirates Stadium when they are bouncing, they are top of the table, we’ve lacked game management this season and we did it once again.

"We are extremely naive at times. It does look like a bunch of kids who don’t know each other and don’t know how to defend on a football pitch. It happens every single time the opponents attack, that’s the problem.

"Every single time they attack it’s panic stations, no matter who it is or where it is on the pitch and it feels like a team only needs three passes to be onto our defence."

