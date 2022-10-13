Brentford: Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

David Raya is an exceptional goalkeeper with his best years ahead of him and the potential to become Spain's first-choice for many years to come.

His value to Brentford is huge.

The Bees only lost nine times in the Premier League in the 24 games Raya played last season, but lost nine of the 14 matches he missed with injury in the middle of the campaign.

Raya also kept eight of the nine clean sheets Brentford achieved in the league.

As well as being a great shot-stopper and having command of his defence, his other strength is quickly starting attacks.

After the Bees' 3-3 draw with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp said Raya "could wear the number 10 shirt. He sent several incredible balls".

He is also a leader in the dressing room and with more than 250 senior games behind him, including one for Spain, Raya is ready to stake his long-term international claim.

Brighton: Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls

Robert Sanchez and not just because I'm a Brighton supporter. Just look at the incredible saves he has made time and time again.

He came into the first team, almost as an unknown when we had Mathew Ryan as number one and Jason Steele as number two.

When Ryan left most thought Steele would jump up but instead we promoted Sanchez, who'd been in the academy since he was 15 and gone on loan to get playing time and experience.

Every season he gets better and better and his form has greatly improved since his early Premier League games, even if he's made the odd mistake that leads to a goal.

Since stepping up to number one, he has commanded the goal area and helped us have a better all-round defence than Brentford.

Both Sanchez and David Raya play for the Spain national team, but that's where the similarities end.