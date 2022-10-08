With Jim Goodwin serving his six game ban, Lee Sharp was on media duties for Aberdeen tonight.

He told BBC Scotland: "Disappointed, extremely. Myself, the players, manager, we're just disappointed with result and performance it was just one of those games, one of those nights.

"We briefly analysed the game and the two first half goals were really poor defensively. We came out and changed it with the substitutions and the reaction was good. We got back into the game with possession and chances we had but then we lost the penalty and the own goal. Very disappointed.

"Collective and individual erros cost us. We spoke to them at half time about that and they know themselves. We’ll analyse properly on monday and go through with team and have a chat about the game.

"I thought the first half we had a great chance with Bojan [Miovski] and he was just unfortunate - he’s been great this season for us. If that goes inn it’s potentially a comeltely different game. It was just one of those nights where we just never managed to get a goal out of it."