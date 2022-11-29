'﻿Celtic have players that give 100% every time'

F﻿ormer Celtic midfielder Peter Grant has been giving his verdict on the season so far, with Celtic sitting pretty atop the Scottish Premiership.

“I'm more than happy," Grant said. "We said at the start of the season that they looked the strongest group of players."

Speaking to the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast, Grant added: "The boys have done fantastically well - I still think with Callum [McGregor] in the team it allows Matt [O’Riley] further forward to create chances - I think we miss that a little bit. I like Matt further up the field.

"Apart from the injury to Callum, there’s not been much wrong. You can talk about [the defeat at] St Mirren. I’m just looking at the World Cup and hoping nobody gets injured!

“The manager has got a great balance. He’s got players that give 100% every time they pull on the jersey, whether they’re coming off the bench, they’ve all had an impact."