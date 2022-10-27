C﻿allum Davidson is craving consistency for St Johnstone as they look to build on a somewhat fortuitous win away to Hibs.

“We didn’t play particularly well, especially in the first half. To come away with a win was a fantastic effort," said Davidson, whose side host Kilmarnock on Saturday.

“It is important now that we continue that result into this week’s performance. We have to test Kilmarnock and ask questions of them. We didn’t do enough of that when we played them recently [a 2-1 defeat at Rugby Park].

“The league is really tight this year, it will continue to be like that. One week you could be close to top six and the next you could be down the bottom.

"I just want us to focus on getting a few more victories.”