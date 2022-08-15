Sutton's prediction: 4-0

Palace got off to a bad start losing at home to Arsenal, and things don't get any easier for them here.

Liverpool cannot slip up again in this one after dropping points against Fulham.

The Reds have got a few injury problems, but the big thing for Jurgen Klopp is that he has to start new striker Darwin Nunez.

Even some Liverpool fans would question Klopp if he leaves him on the bench, but I don't see that happening.

This is going to be routine for Liverpool and a difficult night for Palace.

Serge's prediction: 3-0

It's at Anfield and I think we'll see Liverpool back to their usual selves.

Find out how Sutton and Pizzorno think the rest of the weekend's action will go and vote on the result you expect here.