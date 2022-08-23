Newcastle are ready to make a bid of more than £30m to sign Borussia Monchengladbach's French midfielder Kouadio Kone, 21. (L'Equipe - in French), external

Watford have not accepted Newcastle United's offer of £25m for Brazilian forward Joao Pedro. The Magpies will need to increase their bid for the 20-year-old. (Telegraph), external

Meanwhile, Manchester United are planning a bid for Newcastle's French winger Allan Saint-Maximin. (Media Foot - in French), external

