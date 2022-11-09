E﻿verton boss Frank Lampard on making 11 changes to his side: "When you go through a season and are not getting many minutes, some players are not happy and want to knock on your door, others want to train well and wait for a chance.

"You have to make the most of your opportunities when you get a chance. We treated the game with absolute respect and there was a lot of experience in that side, but I learned a lot from the performance, particularly with the manner of the goals we conceded.

"﻿I have to protect players who are playing regularly and we had quite a few players out with knocks. We are going to have a really busy schedule after the World Cup break.

"When players train and ask you to put them in the team and they are paid well by Everton, well come in then and show us what you can do. That was the story of tonight."