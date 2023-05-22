John Beaton will take charge of the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle on 3 June.

The Scottish Football Association has also confirmed that David Munro will have the whistle for the Women’s Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden on Sunday.

The match is being played at the national stadium for the first time and VAR technology will be in use for the women’s game for the first time. Gavin Duncan will the video assistant on the day.

Steven McLean will be in charge of the video unit for the men’s final.