Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, are on Manchester United's list of contingency options if they fail to sign Frenkie De Jong. (Talksport), external

Barcelona have agreed to meet Leeds United's asking price of £65m for winger Raphinha and the Spanish club's priority will now be to sell De Jong to the Red Devils. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, the club's chief executive Richard Arnold is working to persuade Cristiano Ronaldo to withdraw his request to leave the club. (Times - subscription required), external

United have also held talks with Stuttgart over a deal for striker Sasa Kalajdzic. (Sky Germany - in German), external

Brentford are confident of beating Man Utd to the free transfer signing of goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha. (Mail), external

