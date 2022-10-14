M﻿ike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

P﻿ep Guardiola has been speaking to the media before Manchester City's game at Liverpool on Sunday.

Here are the key points:

K﻿yle Walker, John Stones and Kalvin Phillips are unavailable for the trip to Anfield.

L﻿iverpool's poor form in the Premier League doesn't concern Guardiola: "The table never plays a game against Liverpool. The game will be dictated by what happens on the pitch."

He said his opinion about Liverpool has not changed and believes they remain their "biggest challengers for the title".

W﻿hen asked about City's consistency year after year, compared with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool, Guardiola said: "This is our biggest achievement as a team."

However, he added: "Everything can change immediately. Two months ago, Liverpool were fighting for a prestigious situation in English football [the quadruple]. I always expect the best of them."

E﻿rling Haaland is "good" after being rested for the midweek Champions League game at Copenhagen.

Listen to the whole match live on BBC Radio Manchester, anywhere in the UK, via BBC Sounds.