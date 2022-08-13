Tim Oscroft, BBC Sport

Leicester's only signing of the summer so far came in the week leading up to this match, but the arrival of Alex Smithies on a free transfer as third-choice goalkeeper is not a move that will have set the hearts of Foxes fans racing.

The signs at Emirates Stadium were that Brendan Rodgers' squad needs bolstering urgently, especially with rumours linking Wesley Fofana and James Maddison to Chelsea and Newcastle respectively.

And when Youri Tielemans was substituted after an hour, some Arsenal fans greeted his departure with a cheeky chant of "we'll see you next week".

But the starting line-up, unchanged from the draw with Brentford six days earlier, suggests this is just about Leicester's first-choice selection - and if that is the case then they will need to improve to avoid a struggle this season.