Manchester City fans based in the United States have been enjoying watching their team during their pre-season tour there - and BBC Radio Manchester have been speaking to a few of them.

John: Having City come over is very strange - my team over here in the States! The fans over here and the local people in Houston have been so excited to have City over here and it has just been fantastic. The club have been amazing for what they have put on in terms of the events, giveaways and access to the players has just been phenomenal.

Reus: To be able to see them in the US is surreal. I drove three hours and then flew three hours to get to Houston. The second the tickets were announced I bought them immediately - it was a dream. It is my birthday and I could not think of a better birthday.

Brent: We just can't wait to see the match, we are really fortunate. I have been lucky to get over to Manchester and see the team. Having them only a few hours away from where I am from is a dream come true. The club is so class and they do such great events for the fans and the access is amazing.

Listen to the full Talking Balls episode on BBC Sounds here