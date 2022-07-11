Simon Stone, BBC Sport in Bangkok

New Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez limped out of training in Bangkok this evening.

The Uruguayan seemed to be suffering some sort of foot problem judging by the way he was limping and sat out part of the session before wandering over to do some stretches with the Reds' physios.

He wasn't limping as badly as he left the field with his team-mates at the end of the session, but he clearly wasn't right.

Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota only did running.